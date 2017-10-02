Catalonia 'wins right to independence' after referendum result

Catalans celebrate after casting their votes in the disputed referendum Credit: AP

Catalonia has "won the right to become an independent state" the region's President has declared, after a disputed referendum saw 90% vote for independence. More than 800 people were injured as riot police armed with shields, batons and guns with rubber bullets clashed with peaceful protestors and unarmed civilians who had gathered to cast their ballots on Sunday. Police were under orders to shut down a vote described as "illegal" by the Spanish government.

Police used force to keep people from voting in the disputed referendum Credit: AP

Catalan regional government spokesman Jordi Turull said 90% of the 2.26 million Catalans who voted, did so in favour of independence, while 8% rejected it. The rest were blank or void, and 15,000 were still being counted, he added, although those don't include the ballots confiscated by Spanish police. The region has 5.3 million registered voters.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont called the Spanish government's response 'shameful' Credit: AP

After the polls closed, Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would keep his pledge to declare independence unilaterally from Spain if the "yes" side wins. He added he would appeal to the European Union to look into alleged human rights violations during the vote.

Today the Spanish state wrote another shameful page in its history with Catalonia. – Catalan president Carles Puigdemont

After the majority of polls closed Sunday, the prime minister Mariano Rajoy thanked the police, saying they had acted with "firmness and serenity". Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said the violence, while "unfortunate" and "unpleasant" was "proportionate".

If people insist in disregarding the law and doing something that has been consistently declared illegal and unconstitutional, law enforcement officers need to uphold the law. – Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis

It is unclear what will happen if Catalonan officials actually declare independence. The region is one of Spain's most prosperous, and many yes voters want more autonomy than they currently have, arguing they contribute more than they receive from the central government, which controls areas such as taxation and infrastructure.

Voters young and old were dragged out of polling stations by the police Credit: PA

There were violent scenes in the region's capital, Barcelona, where the political situation was even played out at the city's famous football club. The team played its La Liga match behind closed doors at an empty Nou Camp, but the home team came out for the game in the colours of the Catalonia flag, while opponents Las Palmas had Spain flags embroidered into their shirts.

Barcelona FC played their La Liga match behind closed doors at the Nou Camp Credit: PA

Barcelona player Gerard Pique was pictured casting his vote before the game, and in a post-match interview the Catalan born defender condemned the police violence. In an interview with AS, he said he was ready to stand down from Spain duty if he is deemed a "problem" by his national team manager.

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Follow Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. https://t.co/mGXf7Qj1TM

The people protested without violence. I thought they would try to stop the vote in a peaceful way. Everyone has seen what happened. They've made things worse. This is among the worst decisions in the last 50 years. They've separated Catalonia from Spain even more and there will be consequences. – Gerard Pique, Barcelona FC defender