Las Vegas: America awaits its next mass shooting

Once again, we confront the horror of a mass shooting in America. At least 50 are dead, and the toll is expected to rise, with 200 others injured.

This is the most serious such attack since Donald Trump won the White House.

A President who extolled the Second Amendment - the right of Americans to bear arms - must now offer sympathy to the families of those murdered.

Trump has long gone along with the National Rifle Association's belief - as their advocates put it - that the only way to combat a bad guy with a gun is to put more weapons in the hands of good guys.

So there will be no suggestion laws will - or should - change.