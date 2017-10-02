Las Vegas: America awaits its next mass shooting
Once again, we confront the horror of a mass shooting in America. At least 50 are dead, and the toll is expected to rise, with 200 others injured.
This is the most serious such attack since Donald Trump won the White House.
A President who extolled the Second Amendment - the right of Americans to bear arms - must now offer sympathy to the families of those murdered.
Trump has long gone along with the National Rifle Association's belief - as their advocates put it - that the only way to combat a bad guy with a gun is to put more weapons in the hands of good guys.
So there will be no suggestion laws will - or should - change.
Nevada has some of the most relaxed gun laws in the world.
There are few limits on weaponry you can buy or the quantity of ammunition that you can carry.
And with 300 million guns on the streets, meaningful and realistic changes to American gun culture are almost impossible to pass through a Republican Congress.
As a consequence, Americans will watch the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting unfold knowing that nothing will be done.
What an extraordinary indictment of the state of this country's politics.
America endures another tragedy, and the President and lawmakers will utter pious words, and then move on, well aware we are already waiting for the next mass shooting.