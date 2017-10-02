Las Vegas shooting: Unlikely to see more gun control after deadliest massacre in US history

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker

The state of Nevada, where Las Vegas is situated, has some of the softest gun laws in the United States. Licences are needed for fishing, hunting, driving a car and piloting an aircraft - but not for owning a firearm. Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old from the small desert town of Mesquite, did not need to register any of the dozens of guns in his arsenal, and there were no limits to the amount of ammunition he could acquire.

And due to the pull the National Rifle Association commands in US politics, and with a pro-gun president in Donald Trump, any new restrictions on the right to bear arms are unlikely to happen anytime soon. Many thought the slaughter of 26 people, including 20 children, during a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012 would change peoples' minds. Then-US President Barack Obama was unable to hold back tears as he spoke about the youngest victims of the shootings, and urged Congress to tighten laws. But firearm sales went through the roof, with many gun owners worried there would be new restrictions brought in. At the time Donald Trump sent a tweet supporting Mr Obama's comments, but after accepting a nomination from the NRA last year during his presidential campaign, it seemed unlikely gun reform would be on the top of the new president's to-do list.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow President Obama spoke for me and every American in his remarks in #Newtown Connecticut.

Donald Trump speaks to NRA members in 2017. Credit: PA