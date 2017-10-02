Las Vegas victim died saving his wife

The first victim of the Las Vegas shooting has been named as a 29-year-old who died saving his wife.

Sonny Melton was with his wife Heather when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino killing at least 58 and injuring more than 500.

"He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," Heather told a local radio station.

"I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted loving man he was."

Mr Melton was from Big Sandy in Tennessee and worked as a nurse at Henry County Medical Center.