Husband charged with murder of Manchester detective Leanne McKie

The husband of a detective whose body was found in a lake has been charged with her murder.

Leanne McKie, 39, a serving Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer from Wilmslow, was found dead in Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Darren McKie, 43, also a GMP officer, will appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: "Darren McKie, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, was arrested in the early hours of Friday 29 September after the body of Leanne McKie was found in a lake at Poynton Park.

"He was subsequently charged with murder today and has been remanded in police custody to appear at South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court tomorrow."

Earlier on Monday, police said they wanted to speak to a group of four people who walked past the lake off London Road North, Poynton, in the direction of Stockport at 12.15am on Friday.

Detectives said they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around Poynton Park between 11.30pm on September 28 and 3.30am the following day, and who may have witnessed anything suspicious or unusual.