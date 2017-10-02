- ITV Report
300,000 bookings cancelled as Monarch Airlines goes into administration
Monarch Airlines have ceased trading with immediate effect, meaning all flights and holidays have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has launched a programme to bring 110,000 Monarch customers back to the UK in response to the airline being placed into administration, leaving 300,000 bookings cancelled.
Some 110,000 Monarch customers are currently abroad and bringing them all back to the UK will be the country's biggest peacetime repatriation operation.
The CAA will charter more than 30 planes to bring those whose flights have been cancelled home within the next fortnight, after the airline failed to renew a crucial licence.
In a statement the CAA said: “This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the Government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers."
It continued that holidaymakers abroad do not need to cut short their stays to return home and they will incur no extra costs over the changes.
CAA Chief Executive Andrew Haines said: "We know that Monarch's decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees...
"The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home."
The Government has warned passengers to expect disruption and delays as it works to ensure there are enough flights to return the "huge number" of passengers.
Commenting on the "extraordinary operation", Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: "This is a hugely distressing situation for British holidaymakers abroad - and my first priority is to help them get back to the UK.
"That is why I have immediately ordered the country's biggest ever peacetime repatriation to fly about 110,000 passengers who could otherwise have been left stranded abroad.
"This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation.
"Together with the Civil Aviation Authority, we will work around the clock to ensure Monarch passengers get the support they need.
"Nobody should underestimate the size of the challenge, so I ask passengers to be patient and act on the advice given by the CAA."
What should you do if you are due to fly with Monarch?
The CAA is advising customers within the UK who are yet to travel to not go to the airport as there will be no more Monarch flights.
Information for customers is available at monarch.caa.co.uk.
Customers who are currently overseas should check monarch.caa.co.uk for confirmation of their new flight details which will be available a minimum of 48 hours in advance of their original departure time.
Customers who are currently abroad are being advised to not travel to the airport unless their flight back to the UK have been confirmed on monarch.caa.co.uk.
The CAA is also operating a 24 hour helpline - 0300 303 2800 from the UK and Ireland, and +44 1753 330330 from overseas - to provide additional assistance.
Monarch, whose headquarters are at London Luton Airport, was founded in 1968 and was the UK's fifth-largest airline.
It also operates from London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford to more than 40 destinations around Europe and further afield.