300,000 bookings cancelled as Monarch Airlines goes into administration

Monarch Airlines have ceased trading with immediate effect, meaning all flights and holidays have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has launched a programme to bring 110,000 Monarch customers back to the UK in response to the airline being placed into administration, leaving 300,000 bookings cancelled.

Some 110,000 Monarch customers are currently abroad and bringing them all back to the UK will be the country's biggest peacetime repatriation operation.

The CAA will charter more than 30 planes to bring those whose flights have been cancelled home within the next fortnight, after the airline failed to renew a crucial licence.

In a statement the CAA said: “This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the Government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers."

It continued that holidaymakers abroad do not need to cut short their stays to return home and they will incur no extra costs over the changes.

CAA Chief Executive Andrew Haines said: "We know that Monarch's decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees...

"The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home."

The Government has warned passengers to expect disruption and delays as it works to ensure there are enough flights to return the "huge number" of passengers.