Monarch collapse travel advice: What should customers do now?

Travellers are urged to prepare for disruption to journeys. Credit: PA

The collapse of Monarch comes with 110,000 customers overseas and affects 300,000 with future bookings. Here's the recommended consumer travel advice:

I'm abroad: what should I do now?

Passengers are urged to visit the website or call one of the two available helplines. Credit: Department for Transport

Monarch customers abroad can continue their trips as planned with the government organising special return flights. Travellers are urged to visit the airline's website monarch.caa.co.uk at least 48 hours before returning home to confirm your new flight details. Two helplines have also been set up: If calling from the UK: 0300 303 2800 If calling from abroad: +44 1753 330330 You may be flown back to different UK airports, with coaches available to take you to your destination airport.

When will I be able to fly and when should I go to the airport?

Passengers are urged to get to the airport at least three hours before confirmed new flights. Credit: PA

Officials aim to deliver flights as close as possible to the existing departure dates, but no earlier. Travellers are urged to prepare for disruption to journeys and arrive more than three hours before your confirmed new flight to be issued new details for check in. There will be no online check-in as your previous booking details will be void. Foreign Office staff will be available at affected airports to help any vulnerable British citizens with specific needs. Visit gov.uk/world for more details.

Will I have to pay for the flight or extra accommodation?

Rescue flights have already run from Ibiza since Monarch's collapse was announced. Credit: PA

You will not be asked to pay for your flight yourself - but will have to provide details of your original Monarch booking once on board the plane. If you are not Atol (Air Travel Organiser's Licence) protected, this will allow the Government to claim the cost of their replacement flight directly from your credit or debit card company. Passengers with Atol protection are entitled to reasonable accommodation and subsistence costs if they are delayed by more than four hours. Those without Atol protection may be able to claim from credit card providers or insurers. The Civil Aviation Authority will process your refund as quickly as possible. To see if you are Atol protected, check if you have received a certificate or ask your travel agent.

I've got a future booking, what should I do?

Customers who booked through travel agents can check to see if they are entitled to an alternative booking or a refund. Credit: PA