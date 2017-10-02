- ITV Report
New platinum coins created to mark Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary
A new coin has been created to mark the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary.
The set of double-headed platinum coins, showing both the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, have been created as the pair become the first royal couple to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.
They married at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests on November 20, 1947, in a service broadcast live to 200 million radio listeners around the world.
The coins will be released next month.
Speaking ahead of the new coin's release, the Royal Mint said the pair appear in a double profile portrait on one side of the coin, while the reverse has them on horseback and is edged with the words "wedded love has joined them in happiness 1947-2017".
A spokesperson continued: "They have built an enduring partnership that is an inspiration to us all, as Britain celebrates this unique personal moment in royal history."
The combined portrait was designed by sculptor Etienne Milner to represent a sense of duty, with Philip supporting the Queen in his role of royal consort.
The horseback image was created by artist John Bergdahl to reflect the couple's passion for all things equestrian.
The Royal Mint said the collection which includes a gold proof, fine silver, silver proof and a brilliant uncirculated coin ranges in price from £5 to £20.