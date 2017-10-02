New platinum coins created to mark Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary

A new coin has been created to mark the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary.

The set of double-headed platinum coins, showing both the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, have been created as the pair become the first royal couple to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

They married at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests on November 20, 1947, in a service broadcast live to 200 million radio listeners around the world.

The coins will be released next month.