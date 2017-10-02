Tory revival is all about housing

I've never known a wall of police, private security and steel fences quite as impermeable as what surrounds the Conservative Party Conference hall in Manchester.

It creates the impression of a party in a bunker, cut off from the rest of the UK - and is a very unfortunate metaphor for the state of the government.

To their credit, the Tory members here are acutely aware of the mess their ministers and their prime minster are in - even if the cabinet itself is still struggling to come to terms with the magnitude of the task ahead.

Those members are not remotely shy in coming to chat with me, and they typically want to get three things off their respective chests: