Women plead not guilty in Kim Jong-nam murder trial

The two women charged with murdering the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un have both pleaded not guilty at the start of their trial in Malaysia.

Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam and Indonesian Siti Aisyah are suspected of smearing Kim Jong-nam's face with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur.

Shortly after the attack on February 13, Mr Kim collapsed and died.

However, both women have said they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show, with Aisyah saying she was paid £73 to do it.

Malaysian prosecutors have said both women would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

VX is so toxic that even one touch would be enough to kill, an expert told ITV News.

Defence lawyers previously said they fear the two women will become scapegoats because other people who are believed to have knowledge of the case have fled Malaysia.

Police in the country said four North Korean suspects fled Malaysia on the day of the killing.

Both the Indonesian and Vietnamese governments have hired lawyers to defend the women.