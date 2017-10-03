A bright and breezy Tuesday

Tuesday will be mainly dry, bright and breezy for most.

There will be some sunny spells, but increasing amounts of cloud will develop through the afternoon for many of us.

A few showers are also possible in the northwest, but even here most places will stay dry.

It will feel cooler than recent days, especially in the breeze.

A band of locally heavy rain will then move southeast across Scotland overnight, where it will also be windy.

Elsewhere, it will be a dry and chilly night with clear spells, especially in the southeast.