Boris Johnson insists 'whole Cabinet united' behind May on Brexit

Boris Johnson has used his Conservative party conference speech to praise the prime minister, claiming the party is "united" behind her vision for Brexit.

There have been calls from members of the Cabinet for Theresa May to sack Johnson, after he courted headlines with his own Brexit "red lines" in the days leading up to the conference.

But when the foreign secretary took to the stage in Manchester, he insisted: "Based on that Florence speech on whose every syllable, I can tell you the whole Cabinet is united."