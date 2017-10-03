Catalonia protests: Barcelona streets fill with referendum ballots as thousands descend on police HQ

Protesters urged workers to hold strikes to protest alleged police brutality. Credit: AP

Several thousand Catalans have descended upon the Barcelona headquarters of Spain's National Police to protest alleged police brutality during Sunday's disputed independence referendum. The mass demonstration of anger, which saw police accused of being an "occupying force", came as small unions and independence groups urged workers throughout Catalonia to go on strike.

Thousands gathered with many flying their 'esteladas', the Catalonia independence flags. Credit: AP

The region's leaders are considering whether to declare independence, two days after the vote - deemed illegal before it began by the Spanish government - that turned violent. "People are angry, very angry," said protester Josep Llavina, a 53-year-old self-employed worker, who joined crowds in filling empty boulevards closed off by police.

Protesters threw referendum ballots into the air during the city street demonstration. Credit: AP

"(The police) brought violence with them. They have beaten people who were holding their hands up. How can we not be outraged?" Protesters blocked several roads in the city and bus and taxi services were affected by the mass action, though Barcelona's airport was running as normal. ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy photographed a yoga class and football game on one of the city's otherwise deserted main streets.

Demonstrators were also due to focus on polling stations where police acted with force to try to prevent Sunday's poll being held. Port workers and firefighters also joined in demonstrations, though the strike was not backed by Spain's two main unions.

Striking firefighters joined protesters outside the Spanish government delegation. Credit: AP