Chillier nights

A chilly night in rural spots with shallow mist and fog patches forming in the south. Showery outbreaks across Scotland and more a blustery winds here, keeping the mist and fog at bay. Tomorrow a crisp, chilly start for those up bright and early - with more cloud and more of a breeze than today. Further north, staying blustery with cloudy skies and rain slipping in across Northern Ireland, Cumbria and the north-west later. Feeling cooler but temperatures around normal for the time of year.