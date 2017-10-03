- ITV Report
Corrie McKeague: Police to resume landfill search
Police searching for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague are to resume the search of a landfill site in Milton, near Cambridge.
Mr McKeague, 23, has been the subject of an intense search since his disappearance after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk in September 2016.
A five-month search of a landfill site was called off in July after no evidence of his body was found.
But Suffolk Police said that after rechecking the information available to them, the investigative team concluded the area of the original search "is still the location where there was the highest likelihood of finding Corrie".
The force said the resumed, extended search, likely to take between four and six weeks, would concentrate on an area next to the site of the earlier search.
Mr McKeague, from Fife, Scotland but based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am on September 24, 2016.
A bin lorry was also seen on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around this time, and it took a route which appeared to coincide with the movements of his phone.
The bin lorry linked to the disappearance of Mr McKeague was initially thought to have collected an 11kg (1st 10lb) load, but police said it was later found to be more than 100kg (15st 10lb).
Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: "Throughout this rigorous investigation we have remained committed to following all reasonable lines of inquiry in our endeavours to discover what has happened to Corrie.
"Confronted by the variances in the way waste can be deposited and through further investigation we cannot discount the possibility Corrie may be elsewhere in Cell 22.
"Therefore, we believe our decision to extend the search area is the correct one."