Corrie McKeague: Police to resume landfill search

Police searching for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague are to resume the search of a landfill site in Milton, near Cambridge.

Mr McKeague, 23, has been the subject of an intense search since his disappearance after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk in September 2016.

A five-month search of a landfill site was called off in July after no evidence of his body was found.

But Suffolk Police said that after rechecking the information available to them, the investigative team concluded the area of the original search "is still the location where there was the highest likelihood of finding Corrie".

The force said the resumed, extended search, likely to take between four and six weeks, would concentrate on an area next to the site of the earlier search.

Mr McKeague, from Fife, Scotland but based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am on September 24, 2016.