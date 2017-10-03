Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announces 5,000 extra nurse training places in bid to increase home-grown NHS staff

Five thousand additional trainee nurse places will be opened up next year to boost the numbers of home-grown NHS staff, Jeremy Hunt has announced.

The new spots mean the number of undergraduate nursing places will increase to 25,850 in 2018/19 - up 15,000 from 2015.

Health Secretary Mr Hunt labelled it "the biggest expansion of nurse training in the history of the NHS".

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, he said the move was designed to reduce reliance on agency nurses and recruits from overseas.

At the same time, Mr Hunt offered assurances to the 150,000 EU workers in health and social care that he was "confident" their status would not change post Brexit.