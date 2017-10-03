Home Secretary Amber Rudd pledges to ban selling acid to teenagers in clamp down on corrosive attacks

Shops will no longer be able to sell acids to people under 18, Amber Rudd has pledged.

The Home Secretary revealed plans for the ban as the UK experiences a spike in acid attacks.

Assaults using corrosive substances have more than doubled in England since 2012.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Rudd said: "Acid attacks are absolutely revolting.

"You have all seen the pictures of victims who never fully recover - endless surgeries, lives ruined."

Ms Rudd said that she also intends to ban adults from carrying acid in public unless they have "good reason".