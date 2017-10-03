Las Vegas shooting: First photos from inside gunman's hotel room show weapons used in attack

These are the first photos from inside the hotel room Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock used to carry out America's deadliest mass shooting.

The pictures, exclusively obtained by Boston 25 News, show two guns, rounds of ammunition and the bipod used to stand the weapons on as he sprayed the terrified crowd with bullets below.

At least one of the weapons appeared to have been fitted with a bump stock allowing him to fire faster rounds.

A hammer he is believed to have used to smash out the windows can also be seen on the floor.