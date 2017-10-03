- ITV Report
Las Vegas shooting: First photos from inside gunman's hotel room show weapons used in attack
These are the first photos from inside the hotel room Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock used to carry out America's deadliest mass shooting.
The pictures, exclusively obtained by Boston 25 News, show two guns, rounds of ammunition and the bipod used to stand the weapons on as he sprayed the terrified crowd with bullets below.
At least one of the weapons appeared to have been fitted with a bump stock allowing him to fire faster rounds.
A hammer he is believed to have used to smash out the windows can also be seen on the floor.
Some 59 people were killed and another 527 injured as Paddock fired on those attending the Route 91 Country Music Festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel.
Questions are still being asked about how he legally obtained the arsenal of 23 guns found in his hotel room and another 19 discovered at his home address.
Paddock carried on firing until police stormed his 32nd floor hotel room.
He turned the gun on himself and was dead by the time they got to him.
Paddock, 64, had no criminal record and was not known to police at all.
As detectives continue to search for a motive, Paddock's own family are in disbelief and say they have "no idea" why he did it.
The shooting is now the worst in US history.