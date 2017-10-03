Las Vegas shooting: Gunman Stephen Paddock had cameras inside and outside hotel room

The Las Vegas gunman who carried out America's deadly shooting set up cameras inside and outside the hotel room he opened fire from.

Police said Stephen Paddock put a camera in a room service trolley outside his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he believed this was to alert Paddock to when police were coming.

He did not give any further details or say if Paddock filmed the carnage he carried out.

Authorities were called at 10.08pm on Sunday night and Paddock fired at crowds below for nine minutes after that before turning the gun on himself.

Fifty-nine people were killed and 500 injured. Of those, 50 remain in a critical condition in hospital.