Las Vegas shooting: Hymns and prayers break out as vigil ends

Hymns and prayers broke out among the crowd after a vigil for the 59 people killed and 527 injured in Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting ended.

While prayers were made during the vigil on Monday afternoon, once it had ended at Las Vegas' City Hall, a man with a guitar started playing hymns and those gathered around him began to sing.

In between hymns, prayers were offered.

A separate vigil was also held at Las Vegas' Guardian Angel Cathedral.

Both were held - along with many others across the US - after suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at an open air concert in the city.

People attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip fled in panic as shooting broke out from a skyline room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday at 10pm local time (6am BST).

The attack is the deadliest US shooting in modern history.