Las Vegas shooting: Photographer who filmed 'ultimate evil' tells ITV News people ran but couldn't hide

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

A photographer who filmed the murderous Las Vegas massacre while helplessly running for his life has told ITV News: "It was like ultimate evil just coming at you." Brendan O'Neill's footage shows him and hundreds of others fleeing through a hail of bullets with no idea where the firing was coming from. He had been on stage with country singer Jason Aldean and his band when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the festival crowd of 22,000 on Sunday night.

Brendan O'Neill kept filming as he and others sought shelter behind a police vehicle. Credit: Brendan O'Neill

"Once he started just spraying bullets it was like every man for themselves, every woman for themselves ... you were fighting for your life," Mr O'Neill said. "I heard bullets whizz by me and they didn't hit me, but they hit the people that were right next to me." Mr O'Neill ran and joined dozens of strangers behind a police vehicle.

The concert goers huddled together still unaware of the line of the gunman's fire. Credit: Brendan O'Neill

But he still felt totally exposed as 64-year-old Paddock unloaded his arsenal of weapons from two Mandalay Bay hotel windows. "We were helpless, which was so frustrating," he said. "It was like ultimate evil just coming at you and you have no idea where it's coming from." Mr O'Neill said the intensity of the gunfire, which saw hundreds of rounds fired, made him feel he was in the middle of a war.

Stephen Paddock used more than a dozen weapons in the attack.