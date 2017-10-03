Las Vegas survivor: I'll never know who saved my life

Tom Gunderson told how he was saved by two women who dragged him away from danger after being shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

Mr Gunderson was struck in the calf, but the bullet missed both bone and artery. After he was shot, Mr Gunderson believes two off-duty police officers provided first aid and helped him out of harm's way.

"I really feel like I owe my life to a couple of girls that I'll never find out who they are. They grabbed me by the legs and dragged me to the side," Gunderson told NBC.

"And they said to some guys 'you will carry him out of there'."

After being taken away from the venue, Mr Gunderson was placed into the back of a van for his own safety, before being taken to hospital.