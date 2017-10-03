Legendary musician Tom Petty dies aged 66

Legendary American musician Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack at his Malibu home.

Petty, front man of the band Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and had hits such as Free Fallin' and I Won't Back Down.

TMZ reported Petty was found unconscious at his Malibu home on Sunday.

The singer's spokesperson, Carla Sacks, reported he died on Monday night at UCLA Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers had just finished a 40th anniversary tour with a final concert at the Hollywood Bowl one week ago.

Petty marked the moment with an Instagram post thanking the Los Angeles crowd.