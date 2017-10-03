Theresa May to tell Tories at party conference: Shape up and stop obsessing about the leadership

Theresa May is to tell the Conservatives to stop fretting about the party leadership and focus on serving "ordinary working people".

The prime minister will use her speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday to call on members to "shape up" and "do our duty by Britain".

The appeal to stop worrying about Cabinet jobs and jockeying for power comes during a conference beset by talk of the foreign secretary's perceived attempt to launch a leadership bid.

Speculation about Theresa May's position was sparked by an eve-of-conference newspaper article - penned by Boris Johnson - setting out his personal red lines on Brexit.