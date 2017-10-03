- ITV Report
Theresa May to tell Tories at party conference: Shape up and stop obsessing about the leadership
Theresa May is to tell the Conservatives to stop fretting about the party leadership and focus on serving "ordinary working people".
The prime minister will use her speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday to call on members to "shape up" and "do our duty by Britain".
The appeal to stop worrying about Cabinet jobs and jockeying for power comes during a conference beset by talk of the foreign secretary's perceived attempt to launch a leadership bid.
Speculation about Theresa May's position was sparked by an eve-of-conference newspaper article - penned by Boris Johnson - setting out his personal red lines on Brexit.
She has been forced to insist she is "in charge" of the Brexit process and to deny that Johnson's interventions were undermining her position - saying her leadership was stronger because she was not surrounded by "yes men".
The foreign secretary used his speech on Tuesday to make a public display of support for the Prime Minister, praising her for her "steadfast" leadership and this year's election victory.
Johnson said the entire Cabinet was united around "every syllable" of the Brexit negotiating position set out by the prime minister in Florence last month.
In her speech, the prime minister is expected to tell activists:
In an interview with ITV News on Tuesday, the prime minister once again refused to be drawn on the behaviour of her foreign secretary, simply saying Johnson was "showing the optimism and ambition that he and I both share for this country once we've left the European Union".
Theresa May also shed some light on her relationship with her husband, and how his support has helped her in her career.