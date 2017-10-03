Paddy McGuinness escapes driving ban with help from 'Mr Loophole' - despite pleading guilty

But Mr Freeman - known as "Mr Loophole" due to his ability to help clients escape driving convictions - argued McGuinness was never sent the relevant paperwork.

He originally admitted a charge of failing to provide information on who was driving and given six penalty points - triggering a ban as he already had six on his licence.

The Take Me Out host's Range Rover was caught doing 53mph in a 40mph zone in Manchester last August.

TV star Paddy McGuinness has escaped a driving ban thanks to celebrity lawyer Nick "Mr Loophole" Freeman - despite pleading guilty.

The court heard McGuinness had moved house three times in the last two years.

And although he was the registered owner of the vehicle, he had not received a notice of intended prosecution or a reminder.

Mr Freeman said at the time of the offence, McGuinness had been having work done on his car so asked for the speed camera photograph to be sent to him - but he never received it.

The lawyer told magistrates the prosecution had failed to provide any documents or evidence to the defence and had failed in its legal duties.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Freeman said: "Mr McGuinness did not receive the notice of intended prosecution, nor the reminder, that were both allegedly sent to his home address.

"My client is obviously relieved to have been found not guilty."