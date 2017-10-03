Steve Coogan awarded damages over phone-hacking

"Mr Coogan has identified 62 articles that he alleges are likely to have been produced by use of these means", he said.

In court Mr Coogan's counsel David Sherborne told the judge that the case concerned voicemail hacking, unlawfully obtaining personal information from third parties and surveillance by private investigators.

When Mr Coogan was asked what the ruling meant to him, he said: "Vindication".

The settlement follows an action for misuse of private information.

The amount of damages was not revealed but the actor and comedian revealed outside the High Court that the settlement was a six-figure sum.

Steve Coogan has received damages and an apology from Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking.

"Much of what was published caused enormous distress and significant damage to Mr Coogan's relationships with those he wrongly suspected had leaked private information or who believed he was the cause of their private information being made public."

Mr Sherborne said that before bringing the case, Mr Coogan was a core participant at the Leveson inquiry into the conduct of the press and argued that his participation led to a number of attacks on him by national newspapers.

Coogan's counsel said the actor also followed with great interest the evidence of MGN and Trinity Mirror witnesses and became increasingly concerned given the allegations of wrongdoing by journalists at MGN that had been made before the inquiry.

Counsel added: "Mr Coogan is clear that if Trinity Mirror had conducted a proper investigation at an early stage then the unlawful activity could have been stopped and prevented the enormous distress and damage it caused its victims, their family and friends."

Mr Sherborne added: "Following extensive negotiations, the level of damages and terms of the apology and admissions have now been agreed.

"In addition to its apology for the misuse of private information, MGN also apologises for the concealment of these activities at the time."

Richard Munden, counsel for MGN, said: "MGN acknowledges that Mr Coogan was the target of unlawful activities and that these activities were concealed until years later.

"It apologises to Mr Coogan for its wrongdoing over a decade ago and for any articles that were the product of unlawful activity and for the concealment of these activities.

"MGN apologises to Mr Coogan and accepts that he and other victims should not have been denied the truth for so long."