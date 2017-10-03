- ITV Report
Surgeon: Hospital 'like a war zone' after Route 91 Harvest festival shooting
A trauma surgeon at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas said the hospital was "like a war zone" on the night of Route 91 Festival shooting.
At least 59 people were killed and over 500 injured after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from a nearby hotel.
Dr Jay Coates arrived at the hospital in the aftermath of the shooting, stating that it was full, with a number of patients in corridors, as they tried to tend to the most severely injured.
"Every bed was full. We had patients in the hallways. We had patients coming through the door. And it was just controlled chaos: trying to process everybody and figure out who was the most seriously injured," Dr Coates said.
"Lung contusions, liver, spleen contusions - a number of other injuries - vascular injuries, broken bones; you name it, we saw it last night. It was like a war zone.
"It's just a matter of, you keep walking from bed to bed to bed to bed. It's a process of triage. Who's the most injured? Who's dying the fastest? And trying to get those patients in to an operating room to take care of that."