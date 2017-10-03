Surgeon: Hospital 'like a war zone' after Route 91 Harvest festival shooting

A trauma surgeon at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas said the hospital was "like a war zone" on the night of Route 91 Festival shooting.

At least 59 people were killed and over 500 injured after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from a nearby hotel.

Dr Jay Coates arrived at the hospital in the aftermath of the shooting, stating that it was full, with a number of patients in corridors, as they tried to tend to the most severely injured.