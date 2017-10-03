Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Surgeon: Hospital 'like a war zone' after Route 91 Harvest festival shooting

Play video

A trauma surgeon at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas said the hospital was "like a war zone" on the night of Route 91 Festival shooting.

At least 59 people were killed and over 500 injured after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from a nearby hotel.

Dr Jay Coates arrived at the hospital in the aftermath of the shooting, stating that it was full, with a number of patients in corridors, as they tried to tend to the most severely injured.

Many victims were treat at the University Medical Center. Credit: PA

"Every bed was full. We had patients in the hallways. We had patients coming through the door. And it was just controlled chaos: trying to process everybody and figure out who was the most seriously injured," Dr Coates said.

"Lung contusions, liver, spleen contusions - a number of other injuries - vascular injuries, broken bones; you name it, we saw it last night. It was like a war zone.

"It's just a matter of, you keep walking from bed to bed to bed to bed. It's a process of triage. Who's the most injured? Who's dying the fastest? And trying to get those patients in to an operating room to take care of that."