Theresa May insists she wants outspoken Boris Johnson and diverse Cabinet instead of 'yes men' during Brexit discussions

Theresa May sidestepped another opportunity to bring Boris Johnson into line over Brexit - insisting she does not want a Cabinet of "yes men".

The Prime Minister said she wanted a "diverse range of voices" in her Government, arguing that differences of opinion provided for strong leadership.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the Prime Minister avoided answering whether the Foreign Secretary was "unsackable".

The clearest indication she gave was to say that a "Prime Minister makes decisions about who's in their Cabinet".

Mr Johnson's repeated interference over Brexit has caused consternation amongst some in the Conservative Party.

But Mrs May said on Tuesday: "Weak leadership is having a Cabinet full of yes men. Weak leadership is having a team who only agree with you.

"Actually, strong leadership is about having a diverse range of voices around the Cabinet table who then come together, discuss the issues, and come up with the answer."