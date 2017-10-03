- ITV Report
-
Theresa May insists she wants outspoken Boris Johnson and diverse Cabinet instead of 'yes men' during Brexit discussions
Theresa May sidestepped another opportunity to bring Boris Johnson into line over Brexit - insisting she does not want a Cabinet of "yes men".
The Prime Minister said she wanted a "diverse range of voices" in her Government, arguing that differences of opinion provided for strong leadership.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the Prime Minister avoided answering whether the Foreign Secretary was "unsackable".
The clearest indication she gave was to say that a "Prime Minister makes decisions about who's in their Cabinet".
Mr Johnson's repeated interference over Brexit has caused consternation amongst some in the Conservative Party.
But Mrs May said on Tuesday: "Weak leadership is having a Cabinet full of yes men. Weak leadership is having a team who only agree with you.
"Actually, strong leadership is about having a diverse range of voices around the Cabinet table who then come together, discuss the issues, and come up with the answer."
Her comments came after Mr Johnson published personal articles detailing how he believes Britain should depart the European Union.
Speculation over his leadership ambitions has since overshadowed the Conservative Party conference.
The Foreign Secretary's conference speech, planned for Tuesday, has already been vetted, according to Mrs May, who said it would emphasise ambitions for a "global" Britain.
It follows Mrs May's own Brexit address in Florence last month, something she insists the Government is "united" behind.
Mrs May said her Cabinet colleague was fully signed up to Britain's negotiating position on Brexit - involving a two-year transition period from March 2019.
Mr Johnson himself told BBC Newsnight on Monday that he backed the Prime Minister.
She added that his upcoming speech had been read and approved by her team.
Asked whether speculation about her future had rocked the public's faith in her, she said: "You talk about restoring faith with the electorate, but actually I think what members of the public want is for us not to focus on the individual job of any one member of the Cabinet, but to actually worry about their jobs and their futures.
"That's what this conference is about."
Mrs May said the gathering would show how the Tories are building a "country that works for everyone".
Plans to train more nurses, build new homes and help first-time buyers onto the property ladder would be discussed, she revealed.