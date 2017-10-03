- ITV Report
Theresa May: UK making preparations for no Brexit deal
The UK is planning for the possibility of leaving the European Union without a deal, Theresa May has said.
Speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the prime minister said she hoped the public is reassured by the fact the government is making preparations "should it be the case" no deal is agreed.
However Mrs May said she hoped people could see the government had a plan for a "good end partnership" with the EU.
"Crucially I firmly believe it is possible to come to a good deal," she said.
The prime minister received the public praise of foreign secretary Boris Johnson in his conference speech on Tuesday - in a week where Cabinet colleagues have called on the prime minister to sack him for making what has been perceived as a leadership bid.
May has been asked about this repeatedly in recent days.
She once again wouldn't be drawn on his behaviour, simply saying Johnson was "showing the optimism and ambition that he and I both share for this country once we've left the European Union".
The prime minister also opened up on a more personal note - explaining how her husband Philip has been something of a rock during her time in office.
Theresa May will speak at the party conference on Wednesday.