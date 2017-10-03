Theresa May: UK making preparations for no Brexit deal

The UK is planning for the possibility of leaving the European Union without a deal, Theresa May has said.

Speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the prime minister said she hoped the public is reassured by the fact the government is making preparations "should it be the case" no deal is agreed.

However Mrs May said she hoped people could see the government had a plan for a "good end partnership" with the EU.

"Crucially I firmly believe it is possible to come to a good deal," she said.