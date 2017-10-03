US 'to ask Cuba to cut Washington Embassy staff by 60%'

The Trump administration is preparing to ask Cuba to cut its embassy staff in Washington by 60%, according to officials.

They continued that the State Department is expected to announce the decision on Tuesday.

The officials added that the intention was not to punish Cuba, but to ensure both countries have a similar number of diplomats in each other's capitals.

Cuban diplomats will not be formally expelled from Washington unless Havana refuses to send them home.

Last week the United States told 60% of its diplomatic staff in Cuba to withdraw and American travellers were warned not to visit the country following "specific attacks" against US diplomats.

All non-essential staff at the embassy in Havana were last week told to leave, along with their families.

The US said it would only keep "emergency personnel" in the country after a number of diplomats in Cuba believe they have been the victims of sonic attacks since the end of 2016.

Roughly 50 Americans had been working at the embassy.

At least 21 diplomats and family members have been affected by the ailment which resulted in hearing loss, concussions, nausea, headaches and ear-ringing, as well as issues with concentration and common word recall.