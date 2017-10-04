Catalan president criticises Spain's king for following 'catastrophic policies' of government

The leader of Cataloni has accused King Felipe VI of following Spain's central government's "catastrophic" policies towards the region.

In a televised speech late on Wednesday, regional president Carles Puigdemont condemned violence by police who tried to halt an independence referendum on Sunday that central authorities opposed.

He also again urged the Spanish government to accept mediation in what is one of the country's deepest political crisis in decades.

"We held the referendum amid an unprecedented repression and in the following days we will show our best face to apply the results of the referendum," Mr Puigdemont said.

The separatist leader also called the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy "irresponsible" for not accepting mediation in the deadlock, and criticized King Felipe VI for following what he said were the government's "catastrophic" policies toward Catalonia.

"You have disappointed many Catalans," Mr Puigdemont told the king.

It comes after the Catalan president said the autonomous region will declare independence from Spain in a matter of days.