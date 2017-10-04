Donald Trump hails 'amazing' massacre victims and doctors during Las Vegas visit

President Donald Trump has met victims of the Las Vegas shooting in hospital and praised doctors for doing an "indescribable" job in treating them.

Speaking to reporters from the lobby of the University Medical Center, Mr Trump said he and first lady Melania had met "some of the most amazing people" and invited those injured to visit him at the White House.

He also commended the doctors who had worked to save victims for doing an "indescribable" job.

"It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they've done," he said.

Mr Trump then headed to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, where he met police officers and dispatchers who had responded to the shooting. He congratulated them "on a job well done".

"Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost," Mr Trump said.

"We will struggle through it together.

"We stand together to help you carry your pain."