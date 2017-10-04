- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump hails 'amazing' massacre victims and doctors during Las Vegas visit
President Donald Trump has met victims of the Las Vegas shooting in hospital and praised doctors for doing an "indescribable" job in treating them.
Speaking to reporters from the lobby of the University Medical Center, Mr Trump said he and first lady Melania had met "some of the most amazing people" and invited those injured to visit him at the White House.
He also commended the doctors who had worked to save victims for doing an "indescribable" job.
"It makes you very proud to be an American when you see the job that they've done," he said.
Mr Trump then headed to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, where he met police officers and dispatchers who had responded to the shooting. He congratulated them "on a job well done".
"Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost," Mr Trump said.
"We will struggle through it together.
"We stand together to help you carry your pain."
"You showed the world and the world is watching," he told them. "And you showed what professionalism is all about."
Air Force One landed at the airport near the famed Las Vegas strip on a bright, sunny morning just days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a hotel and casino opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below.
The Sunday night rampage killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape.
"It's a very sad thing. We are going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time," Mr Trump told reporters before departing the White House.