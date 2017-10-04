EU orders Amazon to pay 250 million euros in back taxes

Amazon faces a bill of at least 250 million euros (£221.5 million) in back taxes after the European Union ruled its tax affairs failed to comply with state aid rules.

It follows a three-year investigation into a sweetheart deal agreed in 2003 between the online retail giant and Luxembourg.

The EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Amazon's tax benefits were "illegal under EU state aid rules".

She added that the deal with Luxembourg substantially reduced the US online retailer's tax bill between May 2006 and June 2014.

"As a result, almost three quarters of Amazon's profits were not taxed. In other words, Amazon was allowed to pay four times less tax than other local companies subject to the same national tax rules.