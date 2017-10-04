Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman, to be quizzed by police

Marilou Danley was out of the country when Stephen Paddock committed mass murder. Credit: AP

The girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is back in the US and set to be quizzed by police. Marilou Danley, 62, was in the Philippines at the time of shooting - a trip her sisters say was planned by Paddock. She was seen being pushed in a wheelchair after touching down in Los Angeles on Tuesday night where she was met by FBI agents. It is hoped Ms Danley can shed some light on why Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in US history killing 59 people and injuring hundreds more. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who has called Ms Danley a "person of interest" in the attack, said: "We anticipate some information from her shortly."

Ms Danley was seen in a wheelchair after landing back in the US. Credit: NBC News

Ms Danley first arrived in the Philippines on September 15, according to immigration documents. She departed on September 22 then returned three days later on a flight from Hong Kong. She was travelling on an Australian passport. Ms Danley's Australia-based sisters believe Paddock sent her away to prevent her from interfering with his plans.

Ms Danley's sisters did not want to be identified. Credit: 7 News

In an interview with Australia's Channel 7 TV network they said she was a "good person" who was "traumatised" by what had happened. "I know that she doesn't know anything as well, like us," one of them said. Paddock transferred 100,000 dollars (£75,000) to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, a US official said. Investigators are still trying to trace that money and looking into a least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that showed Paddock gambled more than 10,000 dollars (£7,500) per day, the official said.

The sheriff added he is "absolutely" confident authorities will find out what made Paddock do what he did. The 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. But not before he opened fire on a 22,000-strong crowd at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival, during a performance by country music star Jason Aldean.

Some of the 59 victims of the shooting.

US president Donald Trump is in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack. At least 45 patients at two hospitals remain in a critical condition. All but three of the dead have been identified so far.

President Trump and wife Melania arriving in Las Vegas. Credit: AP

Mourners break down at a memorial set up for the victims. Credit: AP