Homeless man Aaron Barley jailed for life for brutal knife murders of Tracey and Pierce Wilkinson at Stourbridge home

A homeless man who knifed to death a mother and her son in an unexplained frenzied attack on a family who had shown him charity has been jailed for life.

Aaron Barley, 23, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years after admitting the brutal killings of Tracey Wilkinson and 13-year-old Pierce in the house in which he had spent Christmas with the family just three months earlier.

Barley, dressed in black and armed with a kitchen knife, had hidden overnight outside the home in Stourbridge, West Midlands on March 30.

He had waited for Mrs Wilkinson's husband, Peter, to leave with his dogs for their morning walk before creeping in and heading for the couple's bedroom.