Rain and wind in the north, cloud in the south

Rain and strong winds will affect Northern Ireland, northwest England and later north Wales on Wednesday.

It will be drier but increasingly cloudy to the south of this area, while it will be windy with sunny spells and blustery showers to the north.

The showers mainly affecting northeast Scotland.

There will be a top temperature of 16 Celsius (61F).

The heavy rain, accompanied by strong to gale force winds will move eastwards across central parts, before clearing southwards overnight.

Drier, clearer and windy weather will then follow, reaching all but the far south by morning.

Blustery showers will affect the far north and northwest.

It will turn rather chilly too.