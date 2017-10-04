Sir David Jason: Only Fools and Horses probably wouldn't get made today

Sir David Jason has said his most famous show Only Fools and Horses probably wouldn't get made today.

The actor told ITV News when the popular sitcom first aired in 1981 it "probably got one of the worst audiences in the entire history of television".

But it went on to become a success as there was much less emphasis on audience figures then - and having fewer channels helped.

"It's very sad from a creative point of view," Sir David said.

"Now it's more about selling a product that will pay our wages and pay for programming. That ideology now dominates the industry.

"But with only three or four channels, they then had the finances to nurse shows, and if it didn't work they could say 'wait a minute let's give it a chance' because the audiences are not going anywhere else."