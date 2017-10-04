Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo becomes the UK's first album to be certified Gold by streams only

Kanye West's album The Life Of Pablo has become the first in the UK to be certified Gold based on streaming alone.

The rapper's album has been awarded the certification as it has been streamed more than 100,000 times, according to Official Charts Company data.

The Life Of Pablo was initially released exclusively on Jay-Z's streaming service TIDAL in February 2016, but was later made available on other services.

The album entered the Official Albums Chart at Number 30 and has spent 47 weeks in the Top 100.

It is West's eighth Top 40 in the UK and followed 2013's chart-topping Yeezus.

Recent years have seen physical albums sales decline as more and more people opt to get their music via streaming services instead.