Theresa May needs to make the speech of her life

For a party that has just won an election - honestly, they did - the Tories are in one hell of a mess.

Talking last night to ministers and their senior advisers, who were liberated by booze and relief that their conference nightmare is almost over, all I heard was division on everything that matters - except that they have to stick for now by a leader they neither like much, hold in respect or believe can lead them to the sunny uplands of victory at the next election.

On the biggest issue of the day, Brexit, they are still profoundly split on whether it will be empowering and enriching freedom or a ghastly, painful fulfilment of duty to a misguided nation.

And as for how to respond to Corbyn’s popularity, their confusion is extraordinary: whether to relentlessly attack him for being too left wing and recklessly spendthrift, but risk seeming insensitive to the clamour of millions for an end to austerity and flatlining living standards; or whether to offer, as in fact they have been, their own cheaper solutions to problems he identified, and reinforce Labour’s claim to better understand the hopes and fears of the nation.