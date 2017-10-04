Theresa May says sorry for poor General Election campaign as Simon Brodkin interrupts Conservative conference speech

Theresa May has apologised for the Conservatives' performance at the General Election - saying she took responsibility.

Speaking at the Tory Party conference, Mrs May admitted the campaign "fell short", describing it as "too scripted and presidential".

She told the audience: "I hold my hands up for that. I take responsibility. I am sorry."

But the Prime Minister's keynote speech was peppered with interruptions - firstly by prankster Simon Brodkin and then as she lost her voice.

Brodkin, also known by character name Lee Nelson, thrust a "P45" at her as she spoke from behind a lectern, saying he had been put up to it by Boris Johnson.

She maintained her composure as Brodkin was led away by security, and said: "I was about to talk about somebody who I would like to give a P45 to, and that's Jeremy Corbyn."

For most of her speech, Mrs May increasingly lost her voice, as Chancellor Philip Hammond came to her rescue by walking to the front and handing over a cough sweet.

