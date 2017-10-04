Theresa May’s British dream is a personal nightmare

At the risk of not being wholly impartial (sorry Ofcom) I feel sorry for Theresa May.

To give the most important speech of her life, the one that would decide whether she keeps her job and home, with a tickle in her throat that would not be suppressed, and then to be punked by a comedian presenting her with a P45, well this was party conference as soap opera.

For those in the hall, she will be seen as having manifested all her famous virtues: unflappability, even when she could not have known whether the prankster meant her serious harm; steely resolve, to press on when she could barely speak.

Outside the hall it may not play so well.

Some will see the drama as a metaphor for a government that, since an election which saw its majority vanish, has not looked like the master of its own destiny.