Theresa May’s drama that changes little
There are extraordinary events that change very little.
I suspect Theresa’s May’s unique speech to the Tory conference is one such.
She hoped to make a new start by outlining a new policy direction for her party - her pursuit of the “British Dream”, with her dollop of intervention in housing and energy markets.
All that was drowned out - by her coughing and the pranking antics of Lee Nelson.
But she nonetheless succeeded in making a different kind of new start, by revealing a bit (at last) of who she is, when stripped of robotic phrases and evasive statements - in the way she showed humour in coping with those trials, and allowed herself to be hugged in public when it was all over by a husband who plainly adores her.
So she is no more or less secure in her job than before the speech.
The delegates in the conference hall were overwhelmingly on her side.
The wider public, according to a snap focus group conducted by the Tories, admired her resolve - while not yet being convinced she really understands their needs.
And those on her frontbench and among her MPs who see her as a liability are no closer to moving her to the asset side of the Tory balance sheet.
They may still want her out.
But as I said on News at Ten, the story of the day is Carry On Prime Minister - for now.