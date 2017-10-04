Theresa May’s drama that changes little

There are extraordinary events that change very little.

I suspect Theresa’s May’s unique speech to the Tory conference is one such.

She hoped to make a new start by outlining a new policy direction for her party - her pursuit of the “British Dream”, with her dollop of intervention in housing and energy markets.

All that was drowned out - by her coughing and the pranking antics of Lee Nelson.

But she nonetheless succeeded in making a different kind of new start, by revealing a bit (at last) of who she is, when stripped of robotic phrases and evasive statements - in the way she showed humour in coping with those trials, and allowed herself to be hugged in public when it was all over by a husband who plainly adores her.