Three admit to part in shocking hit and run caught on CCTV

Three people have pleaded guilty to their part in a hit-and-run incident which was caught on CCTV.

Adam McDermott, 33, a builder of South Coast Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, conspiring with Clark Walker to pervert the course of justice, failing to stop at an injury road traffic collision, no insurance and no licence.

His partner Robyn Burns, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Adam McDermott to pervert the cause of justice.

Walker previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice with McDermott.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the victim, Andy Payne, suffered severe head injuries but has since made a recovery.