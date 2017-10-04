Advertisement

Three admit to part in shocking hit and run caught on CCTV

Three people have pleaded guilty to their part in a hit-and-run incident which was caught on CCTV.

Adam McDermott, 33, a builder of South Coast Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, conspiring with Clark Walker to pervert the course of justice, failing to stop at an injury road traffic collision, no insurance and no licence.

His partner Robyn Burns, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Adam McDermott to pervert the cause of justice.

Walker previously pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice with McDermott.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the victim, Andy Payne, suffered severe head injuries but has since made a recovery.

The victim was launched into the air by the force of the collision Credit: Sussex Police
The driver fled the scene leaving the victim lying in the road Credit: Sussex Police

How Andy is still alive and has no major long-lasting physical damage is a miracle.

McDermott's actions that day were awful. He drove without regard for anyone's life and when he did hit Mr Payne he didn't even stop.

He would have known how hard he hit him and he didn't even brake. For all he knew, Mr Payne was dead. Thankfully this investigation has not been into Mr Payne's death; this only comes down to luck.

– Sergeant Dan Pitcher, Sussex Police

The three defendants will be sentenced on November 17.