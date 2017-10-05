Attempted murder victim is 'one of country's top parachutists'

The wife of an Army sergeant who survived after her husband allegedly tampered with her parachute is one of the top skydivers in the country, a court heard.

Emile Cilliers is accused of trying to murder his former Army officer wife Victoria, who somehow managed to survive the fall, on 15 April 2015.

Cilliers, 37, is further charged with damaging a gas valve a few days earlier in another attempt to kill her.

Prosecutors claim the Army sergeant wanted his wife dead so he could run off with his lover who he had met on dating app Tinder.

He was also sleeping with his ex-wife at the time, jurors were told.