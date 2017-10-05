Clearer, calmer and colder overnight

Nowhere near as windy tonight, with calm, clear conditions. It will become cold as temperatures slide to near freezing point in rural spots. There'll be too much of a breeze and the air too dry for any notable mist and fog but a slight frost in glens of Scotland by dawn.

On Friday, most of us are in for a fine, dry end to the week. A beautiful bright, clear and crisp start but it'll feel cold. With the sunshine, temperatures will be lifted and it'll feel better than Thursday as we lose the brisk breeze but cloud spilling across northern counties by the afternoon and here feeling quite chilly. Rain will sneak into northern Scotland later.