England progress to World Cup finals after Captain Harry Kane fires late winner

Harry Kane fired England to next summer's World Cup but his last-gasp winner cannot paper over the cracks after Gareth Southgate's men limped to victory against limited Slovenia.

Dull, flat and uneventful all aptly describe a Group F encounter that may secure World Cup qualification but leaves just as many questions as answers - an all too common theme in recent matches.

So underwhelming was this encounter that fans seemed more excited about paper planes landing on the pitch, with England offering precious little to shout about until captain Kane directed home to secure a stodgy 1-0 win in stoppage time.

The Three Lions may be able to book their flights for Russia but this listless display against a the ranked 55th in the world only underlines the work that needs to be done to stop next summer ending up like the last World Cup or Euro 2016.

After a dreadful opening period, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane had efforts in quick succession during a brief flash of second-half excitement - but there were also moments when Slovenia threatened to inflict a first qualifying defeat since October 2009.

Such a ponderous performance tested fans' patience, but those that waited around finally had a moment to enjoy in stoppage time as Kane beat Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak from a fine Walker cross.

While this did not feel like a particularly positive occasion, Southgate deserves credit for taking the reins in difficult circumstances following Sam Allardyce's exit and steering England to the World Cup with a game to spare.

The England boss can now use Sunday's trip to Lithuania as a chance to experiment - a match Dele Alli is available for again having served a one-match ban against Slovenia.

Sterling came in for Alli and quickly went about stretching the Slovenia defence, whose close attention John Stones claimed should have brought an early penalty.

Possession failed to translate into clear-cut chances, though, and England's play soon deteriorated.