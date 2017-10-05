Harvey Weinstein to go into therapy after sexual harassment allegations

Harvey Weinstein will take time away from work. Credit: PA

Harvey Weinstein has offered an apology for his past behaviour following allegations of sexual harassment. The 65-year-old film producer will take time away from his work and will start therapy, according to a statement from his publicist. Weinstein has denied past claims from women he has worked with.

Weinstein has denied allegations in the past. Credit: PA

In a statement shared on Thursday, he said: "I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office - or out of it. To anyone. "I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed. "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. "Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons."

Weinstein quoted Jay Z in his statement. Credit: PA