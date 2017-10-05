'I promised his mum that I wouldn't leave him': Brave bartender risked her life to comfort dying Las Vegas victim

Heather Gooze spoke to dying stranger Jordan McIldoon's mother after the phone rang in his pocket. Credit: ITV News

There were many courageous and heroic actions on Sunday night. Police officers who raced into the line of fire. Paramedics who took huge risks retrieving casualties from the killing field that moments earlier had been a concert venue. Ordinary people diving on top of strangers, acting as human shields. But Heather Gooze, a Chicago bartender working at the Vegas music festival, did something different. During the hail of gunfire, she chose to sit with those who were dying and hold their hand.

Heather Gooze said staying in danger was a natural reaction. Credit: ITV News

The first victim she assisted had a head wound. She tried to stop the bleeding and to reassure him, but she felt him take his last breath. Then she sat with a complete stranger, a Canadian victim, Jordan McIldoon. He was critically injured and soon his lips turned blue and she knew she had lost him too. But Heather takes great comfort that in his final moments of life Jordan wasn't alone.

Jordan McIldoon, a mechanic's apprentice from Vancouver, died days before his 24th birthday. Credit: Facebook

She remained with the body for five hours, grieving for a man she had never met. Several times Jordan's mobile rang in his pocket and she answered it. That was how she broke the tragic news to Jordan's mother and girlfriend that he had died. "I promised his mum and I promised his girlfriend that I wouldn't leave him, that I would stay there with him," Heather said.

Investigators are still to determine what drove retired accountant Stephen Paddock to mass murder. Credit: AP