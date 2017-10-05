'I promised his mum that I wouldn't leave him': Brave bartender risked her life to comfort dying Las Vegas victim
There were many courageous and heroic actions on Sunday night.
Police officers who raced into the line of fire.
Paramedics who took huge risks retrieving casualties from the killing field that moments earlier had been a concert venue.
Ordinary people diving on top of strangers, acting as human shields.
But Heather Gooze, a Chicago bartender working at the Vegas music festival, did something different.
During the hail of gunfire, she chose to sit with those who were dying and hold their hand.
The first victim she assisted had a head wound.
She tried to stop the bleeding and to reassure him, but she felt him take his last breath.
Then she sat with a complete stranger, a Canadian victim, Jordan McIldoon.
He was critically injured and soon his lips turned blue and she knew she had lost him too.
But Heather takes great comfort that in his final moments of life Jordan wasn't alone.
She remained with the body for five hours, grieving for a man she had never met.
Several times Jordan's mobile rang in his pocket and she answered it.
That was how she broke the tragic news to Jordan's mother and girlfriend that he had died.
"I promised his mum and I promised his girlfriend that I wouldn't leave him, that I would stay there with him," Heather said.
I asked her why she had stayed in danger before that, rather than run for safety.
She told me it was a natural reaction and that if ever she was mortally wounded, she too would not want to die alone.
"I would like to think that if I was laying there with a sheet over me and there was nobody around who knew who I was that somebody would stay there and tell people who I was," Heather said.
"I would like to think that somebody would have done the same for me."