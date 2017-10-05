Kim Jong-nam murder trial: Chemist says deadly VX nerve agent found on both suspects' clothes

Deadly VX nerve agent was found on the clothing of both women charged with murdering the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Testifying during the trial into the murder of Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia, a chemist has said he found traces of VX nerve agent on the clothes of Doan Thi Huong, from Vietnam, and Indonesian Siti Aisyah.

The pair are suspected of smearing Kim Jong-nam's face with the deadly toxin at a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur.

Shortly after the attack on February 13, Mr Kim collapsed and died.

Both women have pleaded not guilty to murder and said they thought they were playing a harmless prank for a hidden-camera show, with Aisyah saying she was paid £73 to do it.

Malaysian prosecutors have said both women would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

VX is so toxic that even one touch would be enough to kill, an expert told ITV News.

Speaking in court, government chemist Raja Subramaniam said he found VX in its pure form and VX precursors on Doan Thi Huong's jumper, which was seen in airport video emblazoned with the word LOL on the front.

The chemist also told the court he found degraded VX on cuts of Huong's fingernails and on Aisyah's clothing.