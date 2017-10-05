- ITV Report
Las Vegas shooting: NRA calls for new regulations on gun 'bump stocks' used by gunman
Devices that turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons - such as those used by the Las Vegas gunman - should be "subject to additional regulations", America's powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) has said.
Twelves of the rifles found in the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock were reportedly modified with a "bump stock" attachment, allowing them to fire faster.
In the wake of the shooting, which left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured, there have been renewed calls for tighter gun regulations in the US.
Responding to this suggestion and the deadly attack, the NRA, which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress, said: "Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks."
Instead, the organisation said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should review whether "bump stocks" comply with federal law.
"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," it said.
The White House said President Donald Trump welcomed a review of US policy on the devices.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters: "We're certainly open to having that conversation".
After spending 10 minutes firing on attendees at Route 91 Harvest Festival, 64-year-old Paddock shot himself before police got to him.
Officers are still trying to determine whether the killer worked alone or had some kind of assistance, as well as his motive for the shooting.
Earlier this week, the first photos from inside Paddock's hotel room emerged. The pictures, exclusively obtained by Boston 25 News, show two guns, rounds of ammunition and the bipod used to stand the weapons on.