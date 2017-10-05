Las Vegas shooting: NRA calls for new regulations on gun 'bump stocks' used by gunman

Devices that turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons - such as those used by the Las Vegas gunman - should be "subject to additional regulations", America's powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) has said.

Twelves of the rifles found in the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock were reportedly modified with a "bump stock" attachment, allowing them to fire faster.

In the wake of the shooting, which left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured, there have been renewed calls for tighter gun regulations in the US.

Responding to this suggestion and the deadly attack, the NRA, which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress, said: "Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks."